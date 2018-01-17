× Fuel truck crashes into 18 wheeler on North Freeway due to icy roads, police say

HOUSTON — Multiple gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto an icy highway Wednesday morning after two 18-wheelers crashed in north Houston.

Houston police responded around 1 a.m. to North Freeway at Spring Stuebner Road.

Investigators said the truck was traveling southbound when it hit a patch of ice and jack knifed. The vehicle crashed into a wall and stretched out across several lanes.

The driver of another 18-wheeler lost control trying to avoid the first truck, causing the truck to spin out on the ice. When the second 18-wheeler also jack knifed, causing his tank to rupture.

No injuries were reported.