× Hard Freeze Warning issued for Houston area until 10 a.m.

HOUSTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for the Houston area until 10 a.m. Wednesday along with Winter Weather and Wind Chill advisories.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to rise above freezing around noon. However, temperatures will quickly fall back to below freezing in the early evening hours, the weather service said. It’s possible another Hard Freeze Warning will be issued later Wednesday.