HCSO: Three men arrested in robbery, execution-style murder of Spring couple

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects in the brutal murder and robbery of a Spring couple over the weekend, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Wednesday during a press conference.

The suspects have been identified as Khari Ty Kendrick, 23; Aakiel Ricardo Kendrick, 21; and Erick Alfredo Peralta, 20.

All three men are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Boa and Jenny Lam, both 61. Gonzalez said one of the men admitted to the crimes while being interviewed.

HCSO detectives released surveillance footage from the Village of Northgate Forest subdivision Tuesday, which resulted in numerous tip submissions to the sheriff’s office.

In the video, a black 2007 to 2014 Lincoln Navigator approaches the subdivision entrance around 8:20 p.m. Thursday and parks inside the turn around drive-way in front of the main gate. Two men exit the vehicle and then crawl under the gate, entering the subdivision.

Investigators said it’s likely the victims pulled into their garage about 20 minutes later.

Homicide detectives suspects the couple was ambushed inside their garage and then forced into their residence, where they were bound, robbed and murdered.

The sheriff’s office said detectives also have footage of the couple’s 2016 gray 4DR Porsche Panamera leaving the subdivision at 2:30 a.m. Sunday before returning again at 6:30 a.m. When it returned, the passenger left the Porsche and climbed into the driver’s seat of the Lincoln Navigator before driving off.

The stolen car was found abandoned in a parking lot off FM 1960 on Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the suspects returned to the Lams’ home several times between the initial assault Thursday night and the discovery of the victims’ bodies Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a wellness check in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn around 6:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call from the victims’ son. He and his sister hadn’t had contact with the Lams since Thursday. The victims’ cellphones were going straight to voicemail and their home phone was out of service. The son became concerned after knocking on the couple’s door that night with no response, investigators said.

Although the house was secure, it was apparent, by looking through the windows, that the interior of the house had been ransacked; cabinets and drawers were open and items were thrown on the floor. When officers arrived, they were forced to break into the two-story home before finding the parents inside.

The sheriff’s office said an unknown number of firearms, jewelry and other valuable items, including the couple’s Porsche, were missing.

The Kendricks and Paralta have been booked into the Harris County Jail.

“I want to thank the Harris County community for helping our dedicated investigators bring justice to the Lam family and get these dangerous criminals off our streets,” Gonzalez said. “We join the Lam family in grieving our entire community’s loss.”