× HCSO: Weather-related death, body of ederly woman with dementia found near home

HARRIS COUNTY— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 3 patrol is investigating after the body of an elderly woman was found near her home in east Harris County.

According to deputies, they responded to the missing person report Wednesday around 10:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Dreamland.

Deputies were told by family members that the 82-year-old female was not in her home after making their day-to-day visit.

Deputies searched the area and found her in a wooded area behind her home. EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

“It appears that the woman walked away from her home and was in the wood line where she succumbed to the cold temperatures and exposure,” Deputies said.