× Man fatally hit by car while checking out crashed pickup truck on Gulf Freeway, police say

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a driver was killed Tuesday night along the Gulf Freeway.

It happened in the 15200 block of Gulf Freeway at about 7:50 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was driving a gold GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck northbound on the Gulf Freeway and saw another vehicle lose control and spin out on the freeway.

As the victim tried to avoid a collision, he lost control of his vehicle and struck the right shoulder concrete barrier wall. The victim then exited his disabled vehicle and attempted to repair it in a moving lane of traffic, police said.

As the victim repaired his vehicle, a white Chevrolet Tahoe entered the freeway at El Dorado Street. Police said as the driver came down the overpass, he attempted to avoid a collision, but was unable to do so.

The driver lost control and struck the victim and the pickup truck.

The victim died was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe was determined not to be impaired and was questioned and released.