HOUSTON – Following an intense hard freeze that paralyzed the Houston area, many school districts have made the decision to reopen Thursday. Here is a list of district openings, delays and closures for Thursday.

Houston ISD will be open Thursday. Campus will be following their normal schedules.

All #HISD schools and offices will reopen under normal schedules on Thursday, 1/18. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as they become available. — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) January 17, 2018

Tomball ISD will be open Thursday.