Walmart to host free health screening event in Houston

HOUSTON— Walmart stores have announced that will offer free health screenings to provide residents with an opportunity to get free testing results.

The first Walmart Wellness Day event of the year will be held Saturday, Jan. 20. Since the first Walmart Wellness Day the company has provided more than 1.7 million free screenings and 225,000 immunizations to people across the country.

The following screenings will be available to the public: