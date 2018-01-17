× WINTER WEATHER: Hard Freeze Warning issued for 9 p.m. Wednesday

HOUSTON — Houston officials and residents are bracing themselves for another stint of intense cold. The National Weather Service has issued another a Winter Storm Warning — it’s the second such warning to go into effect this week.

The warning is starts Wednesday at 9 p.m. and ends 9 a.m. Thursday.

The City of Houston is asking locals to remember the 4 P’s.

People should dress warmly, in layers, to avoid hypothermia (abnormally low body temperature).

Pets should be brought indoors or provided with a warm place to sleep.

Pipes that run outside or under a house should be wrapped in pipe insulation to avoid cracks due to water freezing in them.

Plants may need to be covered or brought inside to avoid frost damage.

Harris County Roadway officials recommends the following to help you avoid winter weather accidents:

Always buckle your seatbelt.

Turn on your lights to increase your visibility to other motorists.

Brake gently to avoid skidding. If your wheels start to lock up, ease off the brake.

Don’t use cruise control or overdrive on icy roads.

Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses.

Know your vehicle and how it operates. Not all cars respond the same to slippery roads.

Listed below are other smart tips to follow before freezing temperatures set in:

Check your tires to make sure the tread is not too worn.

Check your car battery.

Keep blankets, first-aid kit, flares, jumper cables, flashlight, ice scraper and gloves in your car.

Have snacks and water in case you become stranded.

Keep the gasoline level as high as possible to prevent water condensation in the tank.

Check the automobile’s motor oil, transmission fluid, antifreeze, ignition system, lights, heater, cooling system and wipers.

For information on warming centers locations and to arrange for transportation from METRO, call 311 (713.837.0311).

Harris County motorists are urged to report icy roadways via the Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Motorist Assistance Line: 713-CALL MAP (713-225-5627).