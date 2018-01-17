× Mother, 2 children killed after mobile home catches fire in Huffman

HUFFMAN, Texas — At least three family members were killed and one person was hospitalized after a mobile home fire early Wednesday in Huffman, the Harris County Fire Marshall’s Office confirmed.

Firefighter responded to the 100 block of Cherry Laurel St. sometime before 6 a.m.

The deceased victims have been identified as a two children and their mother. Investigators said the children’s father, who was also inside the home, has been hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Confirmed fatalities: one adult female, two children. 1 adult male is in the hospital. Investigators are on scene. Information regarding the origin and cause of the fire will be made available as soon as possible. — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) January 17, 2018

