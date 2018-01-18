$30,000 bond set for man accused of pointing gun at child in Spring
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Spring resident has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident involving a child, the Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 said.
Shamarian Campbell, 20, was arrested Monday after officers responded to the 23100 block of Briarcreek Boulevard.
Investigators said the suspect pointed a handgun at a child as the victim was walking a dog on a leash.
Campbell was taken to the Harris County Jail.
His bond is set at $30,000.