Bannon to meet with Mueller team in Russia probe; Sen. Flake compares Trump to Stalin

WASHINGTON — Things are turning a bit flaky in D.C.

And not just from the weather...like with former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon finding a way to 'flake out' of a grand jury subpoena and instead, strike up a deal to meet with Russia probe special counsel Robert Mueller.

What will they discuss?

Well, likely the Mueller probe wants to hear a lot more from Bannon about topics he's quoted on in the fiery book Fire and Fury.

...like Bannon's comments on money laundering, the firing of FBI Director James Comey, and his calling Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer'treasonous.'

Still no word yet on just when this Bannon-Mueller showdown will occur.

Meanwhile, something very flaky happened on Capitol Hill on Wednesday!

"The enemy of the people was how the President of the United States called the free press in 2017," Arizona's Senator Jeff Flake declared in a speech. "Mr. President, it is a testament to the condition of our democracy that our own president uses words infamously spoken by Joseph Stalin to describe his enemies."

Senator Flake delivered a scathing speech against Trump, but he basically delivered it to an empty senate chamber.

Reaction to Flake's comments was swift from the White House!

"He's criticizing the president because he has terrible poll numbers, and he is, I think, looking for some attention," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

With Flake not running for re-election, one of the Republicans vying for his seat-- former Arizona state senator Kelli Ward-- tweeted....."Jeff Flake's appalling comparison of Donald Trump to Soviet dictator Stalin on floor of the senate today is an embarrassment to AZ."

Add all that to D.C.'s snowfall totals-- and a forecast for flakiness is sure to continue!