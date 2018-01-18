× Boil water notice in effect for City of Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas — The City of Pearland Public Water System is notifying all residents located in west Pearland near Highway 288 to boil their water prior to all usage.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled for two minutes and cooled prior to human usage. Individuals may also purchase bottled water or obtain water from other suitable sources for drinking and other human purposes.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and should follow these directions.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the City of Pearland water system officials will notify residents immediately that the water is safe for usage.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Pearland Public Works Department at 281-652-1900.