HOUSTON — Who doesn't love an impromptu to kickback and skip work? A snow day! Grego talks about what he did during Houston's temporary winter wonderland.
Closing Comments: Snow Day
-
Closing Comments: National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
-
Closing Comments: Today’s headlines! Sex, scandal and war. Grego weighs in
-
Closing Comments: 2018 goals, what does your future hold?
-
Closing Comments: Freezing our buns off…cold snap has Grego thinking about good ole’ days
-
Closing Comments: The downside of living in a free society
-
-
Closing Comments: It’s Holiday Time
-
Closing Comments: Speaking Spanish
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback Friday
-
Workers, customers shocked after Sam’s Club shuts down multiple stores without warning; Walmart raises employee pay
-
Closing Comments: Cough, cough…it’s a NASTY flu season out here!
-
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Closing Comments: Presidential ‘soap opera’ chronicles
-
‘You made our night’: Officers write ticket for car made of snow