ALVIN, Texas— The sleet and snow may have cleared, but the damage it caused is in plain sight.

Local farmer communities are feeling the aftermath from the icy weather that has taken its toll on their crops.

Froberg Strawberry Farm lost 50 percent of their crop

"It's hard to explain to customers that we had a freeze and won't have any berries for 3 weeks," an employee said.

