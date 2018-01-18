Feds investigating Houston man who threatened to kill President Trump on Twitter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Federal authorities are investigating a Houston man who Tweeted Thursday afternoon "I'm going to kill @realDonaldTrump."

In a direct message on Twitter, Joshua Mesiah told NewsFix "the Tweet was only posted for 7 minutes before he deleted it." But it was online long enough to alert the feds.

Marvin Wright, an assistant Special Agent in Charge at the U.S. Secret Service, Houston office confirmed by phone that they were looking into the validity of Mesiah's threat.

Wright said the Secret Service looks at the validity of any and every threat that's made against any of its protectees.

Emily Berman is an assistant law professor at the University of Houston, who specializes in national security.

"Nothing's ever deleted. They can certainly find it. The Secret Service takes every threat to the president very, very seriously. They spend a lot of time following up on those," Berman said.

According to Berman, the key determination of the investigation will be whethere it was serious intent in the threat.

"If they do find a problem, then they'll refer that to the Justice Department and potentially began prosecutions. It is a felony to threaten the life of a President, but you have to have done it in a particular state of mind. You have to know that you're making the threat and you have to have done it willfully, which essentially means, is this really a threat? Or is it simply political hyperbole or a joke," Berman said.

Mesiah said it was just that! He believes his account was hacked by his little sister, who apparently tweeted the threat thinking it would be funny.

"Accidents happen and it definitely won't happen again, from this account," Mesiah said.

Berman said federal authorities often end up not pressing any charges because very frequently, the threats turn out to be a joke. However, she said there is a fine line between First Amendment rights and a really bad joke.

"There's an exception to the First Amendment called the 'True Threat Doctrine'-- which essentially says, once you cross a particular line, you're no longer just engaging in speech. You're actually having an impact in the real world and you're threatening unlawful behavior and that can be punished criminally," Berman said.

A conviction comes with a steep price. Berman said a person could face up to five years in federal prison and up to a $250,000 fine-- for each threatening Tweet!

Her advice?

"I certainly would not want to discourage people from expressing their First Amendment Right and their political opinion. But people should be aware that they can wander into territory that's going to call them into the attention of the government and they should think hard before they decide they want to do that," Berman said.