Gerrit Cole officially joins the Astros, while new Texans GM Brian Gaine lays out his plans for success

HOUSTON — The Astros and Texans introduced a few new faces to Houston on Wednesday. Gerrit Cole put on an Astros jersey for the first time as the pitcher held an introductory press conference at Minute Maid Park.

"I was just tremendously excited," Cole said of learning he'd been traded from Pittsburgh to Houston. "How do you ask for anything more than to be coming to the world champions."

Meanwhile, new Texans general manager Brian Gaine met with the media for the first time in his new position.

"I want to thank the McNair family for entrusting me with this great opportunity to lead and work with Coach O'Brien and the Texans organization in building a collaborative process to help bring a winner to the Houston Texans fan base and to the city of Houston," Gaine said.

Gaine spent three seasons in the Texans front office before spending last season with the Buffalo Bills.