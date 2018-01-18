Google Arts & Culture App selfie feature not available in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Google Arts & Culture App is taking the social media world by storm. The newest feature on the app lets you upload a selfie, then finds a famous piece of artwork that you most closely resemble. The app recently went viral becoming the number one most downloaded iPhone app after users began to share their results.

Unfortunately, Texans are missing out on their chance to find their famous doppelganger. The Lone Star state is just one of two states where the feature isn't working. Google hasn't said anything officially, but it's most likely due to the strict biometric privacy laws here, that protect the use of your facial, fingerprint, and iris scans without your consent. Although you'd think, if you choose to open an app and play a game, you are consenting...right?

One angry Houstonian took to twitter saying, "It'd sure be nice if Google’s arts & culture app recognized that Houston is the 4th largest city in the U.S. and I could also participate in the face match fun.”

It'd sure be nice if @Google's Arts & Culture app recognized that Houston is the 4th largest city in the US and I could also participate in the face match fun. Also, @MFAH is closer than a museum in Dallas I see many more results for... #artgeekproblems — Nummymuffin (@Nummymuffin) January 16, 2018

Don't get too upset just yet. Google Arts & Culture tweeted that it is trying to improve and expand the app, so there may be hope for Texas after all. Until then Texas residents will have to search for their painted look alike the old fashion way.