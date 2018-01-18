× H-E-B in Kingwood finally re-opens months after Hurricane Harvey

KINGWOOD, Texas – After Hurricane Harvey’s disastrous outcome, H-E-B in Kingwood is back to serving customers in their community!

After closing due to extensive flooding from Harvey, H-E-B Kingwood Market in the 4500 block of Kingwood Drive will re-open its doors Friday, Jan. 19 starting at 6 a.m.

Unit Director Tony Klaus said the newly repaired and revamped store will pick up where it left off before the storm. “Kingwood has been through so much and we are more than thrilled to re-open and help restore our community,” said Klaus. “We hope this will serve as a catalyst to further recovery.”

H-E-B Kingwood Market originally opened its doors in October 2016 and offers “more for less” fresh and great quality of food and products.

The store became Kingwood’s preferred one-stop shop and premiered various H-E-B brand products and services such as, H-E-B Meal Simple, H-E-B Curbside Pick-Up, more than 345 H-E-B Organics and H-E-B Select Ingredients.

Be sure to check out the new and improved H-E-B in Kingwood, where they are happy to serve you!