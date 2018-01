× Houston ISD school bus involved in accident on Highway 288

HOUSTON — A Houston ISD school bus was involved in an accident Thursday morning along Highway 288 northbound in Sunnyside.

The district said a total of 15 students were being transported to Tanglewood and T.H. Rodgers middle schools when the incident happened near Bellfort.

It was reported around 7 a.m. and impacted the exit ramp, right and two center lanes.

No injuries were reported.

The details behind the accident are unclear.