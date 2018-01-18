Houston travelers are still stranded at Bush Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Ice-cold weather had air travelers trapped at George Bush Intercontinental Airport well into Wednesday.

"It's just destined for me to be stuck in this airport forever," Bridgette Whiting said. She is traveling to Atlanta.

Wednesday was the second day of cancellations and delays.

"We're doing alot better than we were yesterday," Houston Airport Spokesperson Bill Begley said. "A little more than 100 departing flights from Bush have been canceled, about 31 or 32 flights at Hobby have been canceled."

Things are getting back to normal.

"Things are actually picking up a bit now," Begley said.

"We are probably at about 65 or 70 percent capacity in terms of flights coming in and out of the airport."