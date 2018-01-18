× HPD: 2 carjacking suspects arrested, 1 on the run after crash in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested two carjacking suspects after a crash Wednesday night in the Westbury area. A third suspect is still on the run, the police department said.

Investigators spotted the stolen SUV parked outside a convenience store off Hillcroft around 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspects were inside the store, which they reportedly also robbed at gunpoint. When the suspects came out, they saw the officers, jumped into the SUV and sped off.

Police said the driver took off so fast down W. Airport Boulevard that he lost control about a block up the street at Chimney Rock Road. The vehicle crashed, rolled onto its side and hit a tree.

Officers said the suspects tried to run away, but two of them were captured.

Police said the SUV was reported stolen out of Third Ward.

The suspects are expected to face multiple charges.

Anyone with information regarding the third suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).