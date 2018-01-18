HPD: Wall outlet sparks electrical fire at condos in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters responded to a burning condominium Wednesday night in northwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department arrived at the Creekmont Forest Condominiums on Birchmont Drive near Gulf Mountain around 10 p.m. When crews arrived, they found fire and smoke inside a unit. Firefighters said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

Investigators said the residences were out already outside when firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported. However, two condo units were damaged.

Firefighters said the fire started in a electrical outlet in the wall and spread up into the attic.

The following images were taken at the scene: