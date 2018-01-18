Japan suffers ‘false alarm’ missile warning just days after Hawaii’s mistaken warning text

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKOYO — There isn't just trouble in paradise from a false alarm over a missile attack. Just days after Hawaii's big boo-boo, someone in Japan sent out a false alarm there, too!

Yep, it happened again!

This time, Japanese broadcaster NHK mistakenly sent out a warning on it's website and to its thousands of app users Tuesday night that Japan's missile warning system had been activated.

The message read: "North Korea likely to have launched missile....evacuate inside the building or underground."

In this case, the incorrect message was deleted five minutes later.

The broadcaster also quickly apologized for what they called a 'human error,' saying "the news alert sent earlier about NK missile was a mistake."

This just goes to show how jumpy everyone in the Pacific seems to be right now after so many North Korean missile tests and the war of words with Washington that has followed.

But while everyone is naturally relieved this incident was a mistake, Tokyo officials say they will conduct a missile evacuation drill next Monday for the first time ever!

So, just how safe are these tests and drills?

Looks like the answer to that remains up in the air!