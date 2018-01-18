Man accused of pointing gun at driver during road rage incident near Humble, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A convicted felon is facing new criminal charges after a road rage incident Monday near Humble, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.
Joe Becerra, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies responded to the 11200 block of Will Clayton Parkway after the suspect was accused of pointing a handgun at another driver. Investigators quickly found Becerra, who was booked into the Harris County Jail.
His bond request was denied, the constable’s office said.