× Man accused of pointing gun at driver during road rage incident near Humble, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A convicted felon is facing new criminal charges after a road rage incident Monday near Humble, the Harris County Constable’s Office said.

Joe Becerra, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

Deputies responded to the 11200 block of Will Clayton Parkway after the suspect was accused of pointing a handgun at another driver. Investigators quickly found Becerra, who was booked into the Harris County Jail.

His bond request was denied, the constable’s office said.