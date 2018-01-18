MUST SEE VIDEO: Suspects steal $2 million in jewelry during Sugar Land smash-and-grab robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Sugar Land police are searching for two men caught on surveillance video stealing more than $2 million in jewelry from a local store. The footage was released Thursday in hopes that the public will identify the two suspects.

Investigators said the men entered the Hutton's Jewelry & Gifts at 2735 Town Center Boulevard around 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 10. Police said one man approached an employee to ask about an engagement ring, and the second man joined them soon after.

While one man talked to the employee, the other suspect pulled a hammer from inside his jacket and smashed two display cases— one at the front and back of the store.

The police department said the first suspect was wearing a black jacket, a red and black ball cap and faded blue jeans. He was in his early 30s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighed around 200 pounds.

The second suspect was wearing what appeared to be a white floppy hat, a black jacket and faded blue jeans. He was in his early 30s, 6 feet tall and weighed about 220 pounds, investigators said.

Anyone with information should call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281- 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).