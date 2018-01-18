Texas has the power and Hawaii’s porn usage spikes following missile threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—It's so cold that the Lone Star State broke a new winter record for power usage.

According to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas - ERCOT - at one point between 7 a.m. and 8am Wednesday, the state used 65,731 megawatts of power - more than 4 percent higher than the previous wintry record set during a cold snap earlier this month.

No need to worry, though.

Despite the high demand, ERCOT says the state's power supply is keeping up.

While the power was on in Texas, folks in the Aloha State got turned off.

Remember when everyone in Hawaii thought they were gonna die from an incoming missile attack? That horrific thought was enough to make anyone go limp, along with traffic to a certain adult website.

Pornhub released data showing that in the time between the initial missile alert and the false alarm correction, people were not feelin' frisky. Numbers went down a whopping 77 percent.

But once Hawaiians learned that Armageddon wasn't upon them, they went right back to getting laid and we're not talkin' bout those pretty floral necklaces.

Page views were up nearly 50 percent.

Guess there must be something about nuclear missiles that puts people in the mood!