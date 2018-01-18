Texas smokers spend $1.4 million per lifetime on cigarettes, study says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Have you ever felt like your cash is going up in smoke? Well, cigarette smokers are dishing out cash quicker than they can puff-puff pass.

Sparking up a cigarette these days can burn a financial hole in your pocket, according to WalletHub.

The website states, Texas smokers spend more than $1.4 million in their lifetime for being a "labeled" smoker.

It's not just your daily pack of smokes running up the tab— try factoring in higher premiums for car, health and life insurance.

Add in medical care plus income loss. When you think about it, that relaxing daily habit can cost you up to over $28,000 a year.

Going broke for the smoke! Now that's an expensive habit!