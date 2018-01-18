× Three men arrested after homeless man reports burglary at bar in Sharpstown

HOUSTON — Houston police were able to catch three burglary suspects Wednesday night thanks to the watchful eyes of a nearby homeless man.

Investigators said the men pulled up to the El Zorro inside a shopping center near De Moss and Fondren around 11:30 p.m. The trio reportedly pried open the bar’s back door and then went inside.

According to officers, a homeless man was near a car wash behind the shopping center where he witnessed the suspects breaking in. He had a cell phone and called 911 to report it, allowing police to respond quickly. The suspects tried to run, but were eventually caught by K-9 officers.

Among the items stolen were an ATM, several flat screen TVs and a laptop, police said.

“One of the suspects threw a pistol up on the roof of the building,” Lt. Larry Crowson said. “Officers had to call the fire department to help recover it.”

According to the lieutenant, the suspect will be charged with felony possession of a firearm. He said the suspect was also on parole and wearing body armor. The remaining suspects will be charged with burglary of a habitation and evading arrest on foot, officers said.