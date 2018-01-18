Three suspects hit with drug possession charges after stolen car found in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — Three people were arrested and charged with drug possession after officers found a stolen vehicle in Spring, the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle Monday in the 1400 block of Anvil Drive. When deputies arrived, Catherine Norton was reportedly driving driving the vehicle. Investigators said Norton, 50, was in possession of methamphetamine when deputies arrested her.

Further investigation at a nearby residence led constable deputies to suspects Joseph Marks, 56, and Christine Eber, 38. They were also found in possession of Methamphetamine upon arrest.

The three suspects were booked into the Harris County jail.

Norton is being held on a $3,500 bond. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Marks and Eber are also charged with possession of a controlled substance. Marks’ bond was set at $2,500 and Eber’s at $5,000.