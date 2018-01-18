Tips on how to safely remove ice from your windshields

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Experts at Auto Zone offer tips on how to de-ice and de-frost your vehicles safely.

1) Don't pour boiling water on your windshield when it's frozen over. It could cause the entire windshield to crack and shatter.

2) Create a solution mix of 1 cup water, 1/2 cup of vinegar and a few drops of dish soap in a spray bottle. Spray solution mix on any part of your car and the ice will quickly dissolve and become soft enough to scrape off.

3) If you don't own an ice scraper, use a non-metal spatula, paint scraper or any other plastic, flat surface as a substitute to scrape off excess ice off windshield. Metal materials could permanently damage your windshield or vehicle.

4) Do not turn on your windshield wipers while it's still frozen to the windshield! The force could cause the wipers to completely break off.