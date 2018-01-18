Trio accused of burglarizing water treatment plant, recording video of themselves riding in City of Houston vehicle

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for breaking into a City of Houston water treatment plant and joyriding in one of the vehicles on the property.

According to police, three suspects burglarized the plant in the 15500 block of Cotillion Drive around 6 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Police said the suspects broke into the office building on the property, took the keys to a City of Houston pickup truck and a cell phone.

One suspect drove the pickup around the premises, while the other two suspects appeared to take video in the bed of the truck with their cell phones. The suspects then fled the location on foot, leaving behind the pickup truck and SIM card of the cell phone they had stolen, police said.

[Take a look at ’em…. just acting like misfits with nothing better to do! Le sigh…hit the first picture to activate the slideshow!]

The first suspect was wearing a black coat, dark shirt, blue jeans, green shoes and a lanyard with an I.D. card at the time of the incident.

The second suspect was wearing a black hooded coat, black jeans and black Vans shoes with a white stripe.

The final suspect was wearing a black and gray pullover jacket, khaki pants and black Vans shoes with a white stripe.

All three suspects are believed to be between 17 and 20 years old.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.