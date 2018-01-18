Who’s to blame for icy road related accidents when filing a auto insurance claim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Icy streets and freeways made for unusually cold and slippery commutes earlier this week due to a record breaking winter storm throughout southeast Texas.

According to the Houston Police Department more than nine hundred weather related traffic accidents were reported.

So who's at fault for these collisions? Can we blame the ice?

"When it comes to auto insurance, there isn't a specific coverage that will cover weather related type of situations," Tony Ponce de Leon with Farmers Insurance said.

To aid those who suffered from traffic violations during the storm HPD set up a handy website called "Find My Towed Car" to help drivers find their vehicles

So do yourself a favor during the next ice storm and stay at home!