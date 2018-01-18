Winter storm causes several deaths through across southern U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Harsh winter temperatures have led to several weather-related deaths in the south, including an elderly Houston woman who suffered from dementia. The Harris County Sheriff's Department believes she walked away from her home Tuesday night, and was in the wood line where she died from cold temperatures and exposure. A local homeless man also died of exposure to the freezing temperatures earlier this week.

In Metairie, Louisiana, a woman and her child slid off the road and into a canal. Off duty officers who happened to be nearby were able to pull the woman and her child from the vehicle. The woman is now in critical condition however, her 8-month old baby died at the hospital.

Georgia had its share of icy road conditions which left two men dead from a traffic accident, and a woman in West Virginia also died from a fatal crash. The winter storm road conditions were even too much for former race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. to handle.

He tweeted that he crashed his car after stopping to help others at a different car crash scene, luckily no one was hurt.

NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018

These cold weather conditions have taken the South by surprise. With a few more days of freezing temps expected, police are urging residents to think of safety first and stay off the roads.