× 78-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Woodlands area, found in Lufkin deputies say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has located an elderly man after he was reported missing in the Woodlands area Thursday.

Joseph John McCarthy , 78, was last seen at his home around 4:30 p.m. driving a 2008 silver Kia Sorento, displaying a Texas license plate number GYN5092.

McCarthy, who suffers from dementia, left without his wallet, cellphone and medication.

He was found in Lufkin, TX Friday morning.