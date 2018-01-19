Boil water notice lifted after mechanical failure in Pearland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEARLAND— A boil water notice has been lifted after a major equipment failure involving the Kirby Water Production facility Wednesday.

Not all the City of Pearland is effected, just the section west of 288.

Although the likelihood of contamination is low, the city asks anyone that's experiencing any kind of irregularities to contact their medical service provider.

The City of Pearland released a statement that read in part:

"The City of Pearland’s water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the pressure and quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of January 18, 2018. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Pearland Public Works Department at 281.652.1900 or visit the City's website at pearlandtx.gov."