Caught on camera: Suspect robs local business in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying a suspect responsible for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon at a northeast Houston business. The incident was caught on camera.

On Jan. 11, the suspect entered a business in the 3600 block of Sunbeam and threatened the employee with a gun and demanded money.

The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction with an unknown amount of money.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with dark horizontal stripes and is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.