CenterPoint Energy crew of 72 flies to Puerto Rico to support power restoration efforts

HOUSTON—CenterPoint Energy’s team will join the more than 1,500 additional restoration crew members from other utilities traveling to the island to support the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) in the next phase of its restoration process.

A barge carrying CenterPoint Energy trucks and equipment is scheduled to arrive in the Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico on Saturday.

The excursion is part of a nationwide, coordinated power restoration plan involving several investor-owned electric utilities, CenterPoint Energy is sending more than 70 linemen and support personnel to accelerate the ongoing power restoration efforts in Puerto Rico.