CYPRESS, Texas— Joanne Allen-Taylor always strives to be the best, whether on the court or in the classroom, and it's paid off.

The Cy Falls shooting guard is a Top 100 national recruit and will play at the University of Texas next season.

Off the court, she's in the top ten percent of her graduating class, while also taking part in National Honor Society, Key Club and National Social Studies Honor Society - RHO Kappa.

