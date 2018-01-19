× First North, then Saint, now Chicago — Kanye and Kim name their third child

(CNN) — It’s Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian West took to Twitter on Friday to announce the name of the third child that she and husband Kanye West have welcomed into the world.

The baby girl was born Tuesday, and Kardashian West also announced the birth on her website and social media accounts.

Chicago joins older siblings North, 4, and Saint, 2.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian West wrote shortly after the baby’s birth.

Kim Kardashian just out Kim kardashianed herself pic.twitter.com/mTUw6YOO16 — Megan Bean (@Muggle_For_Life) January 19, 2018

Should of name her Wild West but okay Chicago will work pic.twitter.com/kxTSLaGzI9 — jazzy carti 🤘🏽💕 (@urfavgirl___) January 19, 2018

They should call her Windy West. (cause it’s the Windy City) 🤣 I wouldn’t even hate that bc it’s close enough to Wendy which is like a semi normal name — kimberly (@kimmfoote) January 19, 2018

food truck had the name first pic.twitter.com/gXLCZmzJHC — Lucy (@Lucyinthysky) January 19, 2018

the kid when the family calls her by her name pic.twitter.com/mPq2vNyvFe — wild west was robbed (@feelsforsterek2) January 19, 2018

why must kim do this to her kids pic.twitter.com/ZKIMEonsMU — ً (@staruins) January 19, 2018