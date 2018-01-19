Flix Fix: Chris Hemsworth’s new film 12 Strong, recapping Critics Choice Awards and predicting this Sundays Sag Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— On the heels of Thor, Chris Hemsworth returns in the military thriller 12 Strong during a lull at the new year box office. Without much else new opening this week in theaters film critic Dustin Chase recaps the events of last week's Critics Choice Awards where he rubbed elbows with Angelina Jolie and Jessica Chastain and who took the top prizes. Plus who will take home the trophies at this Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in the eventual road to Oscar.