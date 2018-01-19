HFD responds to electrical fire at apartment building in north Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Fire Department responded to an apartment building Thursday night in Asbury Park.

Firefighters arrived around 11:15 p.m. at Asbury Park in the 6200 block of W. Tidwell Rd. and found fire and smoke coming from a two story apartment. The department quickly contained the fire and evacuated all of the residents.

Investigators said, the fire started in the wall of the kitchen and spread to the attic.

The fire did spread two up stairs apartment units leaving two families displaced.