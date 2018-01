× HLSR hosts staff scramble job fair for Rodeo 2018

HOUSTON—The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have announced its annual staff scramble job fair.

The event will be held at NRG stadium, Saturday Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job seekers must be eighteen years of age or older to apply.

The following jobs are available:

Exhibitor services staff,

Maintenance,

Outside operations,

Foreman,

Parking,

Concessions,

Retail,

Facility services,

Usher,

Premium services,

Security,

Ticket takers and more.

