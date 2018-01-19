× HPD: Man accidentally runs himself over at Sam’s Boat

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Houston Police Department are investigating after a man ran himself over in a Sam’s Boat parking Thursday night.

According to police, the accident happened around 9 p.m. when the man, who was dining at the Sam’s Boat restaurant was preparing to leave when his pickup truck was somehow put into reverse. The man fell to the ground and was pinned against a wall on the side of the building.

Several witnesses ran over and helped pulled the truck off of him.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition

Police are investigating if alcohol was a factor.