NASA bumps female astronaut off ISS mission preventing her from making history

Well, NASA just announced it has bumped an astronaut-- Jeanette Epps-- from her upcoming flight to the International Space Station.
This June, Epps was supposed to be the first African-American astronaut to live on the I.S.S. for a long-term assignment.
But all of sudden, the space agency decided to bump Epps off the upcoming flight and replace her with a backup.
This is a rare move....especially since Epps was about to make space history.
Now Epps is returning to Houston from Russia after recently training there for her mission.
The agency says the 47-year-old engineer will be considered for a future mission.
Most astronauts get pulled from missions for health reasons, but since NASA did not disclose why Epps is being bumped-- it remains a mystery.
Now.....suspicious minds want to know why was this astronaut bumped from space?