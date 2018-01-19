Police seize more that 200 hydroponic marijuana plants in Cypress home

CYPRESS, Texas— Two men are in custody after authorities found 200 marijuana plants being grown and sold in a neighboring home.

According to deputies from Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap’s office, no one lived in the home but the constant flow of traffic alerted neighbors. Deputy constables arrived in the 8200 block of Polaris Point Ln. with a search warrant Friday, after three weeks of surveillance.

Two men were found harvesting plants in a grow room inside the two-story home . One of the suspects surrendered without incident, the other was found hiding in the attic.

The two men were taken into custody along with several large bags of marijuana that was packaged for distribution.

The house was littered with fertilizers, harvest schedules and rigged with a sophisticated irrigation system and expensive lights.

Officers estimate the find is worth $300,000.