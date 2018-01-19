× Reduced water pressure prompts boil water notice in Anahuac

ANAHUAC, Texas—The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued a boil water notice due to reduced water pressure in the city of Anahuac.

The city is asking that all water for drinking, cooking, and making ice be boiled and cooled before using to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify the community that the water is safe for consumption.