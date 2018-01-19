Texas company allowed to create low-THC products to treat epilepsy patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - Texas, we have a medical marijuana farm.

Compassionate Cultivation has the green light to begin offering low THC cannabis to patients with intractable epilepsy in February.

The Austin-based cannabis cultivator and dispensary is one of three companies holding a license in the lone star state to make cannabidiol extract oil -- also known as CBD.

They're able to do so under the Texas Compassionate Use Act, or Senate Bill 339.

However, dispensaries aren't allowed to produce cannabis products with a THC level of more than half of one-percent.

"We're not producing a form of cannabis for recreational purposes. This is all about producing medicine that can help change people's lives," said CEO Morris Denton.

Denton says what separates Compassionate Cultivation from any other company is the process of purification and transparency.

He stated, "When we have our product ready, we're not just gonna disclose the minimum. We're gonna disclose 100% of what's there, so the patients know exactly what they're getting."

The Epilepsy Foundation serves 176 counties in Texas, and estimates some 150-thousand patients could benefit from the medicine.

Director of cultivation, Taylor Kirk says he's "ready to see the medicine in the hands of the patients that need it."