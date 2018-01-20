× 2 dead, 3 injured in Spring home fire, fire marshals say

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed that two people were fatally injured and three were transported to a hospital after a house fire in Spring Saturday morning.

Fire officials responded to a house fire call around 12:50 a.m. at a one-story home in the 2300 block of Pebworth Place.

Upon arrival, fire crew found flames and smoke coming from the home.

A man and his two children were transported to a local hospital in stable condition, fire investigators said. The man suffered from second degree burns and the two children suffered from some burns and smoke inhalation.

According to fire investigators, an adult and child were pronounced dead on the scene.

HCFMO Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.