2018 Best school districts in Houston

The grades are in for the best school districts in the Houston area, and it looks like the best is in the West. Katy ISD is the #1 district receiving an “A” plus from the education data site Niche. Schools were ranked based on state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, public school district ratings and a variety of other factors.

The grading sheets cover academics, teachers, clubs & activities, diversity, college prep, health and safe, and a few other categories. Katy ISD had eight “A's” and two “B's”.

Pearland, Friendswood, Tomball, and Clear Creek ISD all ranked in the top five. Other popular districts like Fort Bend and Klein ISD took home 11th and 12th place.

Houston ISD came in as #31 on the Niche list. Their report card wasn't so great, the district only received one “A”.

HISD had four “B’'s” and five “C’S” on their report card, but niche gave them an overall grade of a "B". The district wasn't last on the list. Aldine and Spring ISD each scored a “B” minus.

Despite following the same education standards that are set in place by the state, it looks like some districts have a little more studying to do.