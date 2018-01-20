Final hours ticking away until a partial government shutdown, while #ReleaseTheMemo becomes a thing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The countdown is on for Republicans and Democrats to reach a budget agreement to prevent a partial government shutdown at midnight!

The president and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met privately on Friday in a last-ditch effort to try to squeeze out some kind of deal.

"We made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements," Sen. Schumer told reporters after the meeting. "The discussions will continue. "

Democrats say they can't approve a budget that doesn't include a DACA fix attached to it.....protecting young undocumented immigrants who were brought to America when they were kids.

"Apparently, they believe that the issue of illegal immigration is more important than everything else," Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared on the senate floor.

But the GOP blames congressional Democrats for any shutdown, claiming they have given Dems a six-year funding on the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) in the House bill in order to keep the government running.

"This vote should be a no-brainer," McConnell announced to the senate chamber.

Trump supporters say this is a distraction to divert attention away from the president's positive economic reports.

"This is purely an attempt, by the senate Democrats, led by Mr. Schumer - that's why we call it the Schumer Shutdown - in order to try and get a shutdown that they think this president gets blamed for," OMB Director Mick Mulvaney said in a White House press conference.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers have agreed on one thing so far.....to withhold a classified House Intelligence Committee memo detailing alleged government surveillance abuses by both the Department of Justice and the FBI!

But a movement is growing on Twitter called #ReleaseTheMemo, demanding its release to show an alleged cover-up scandal developing behind the scenes during the Obama administration's final months.

Wikileaks wants that memo so badly, they're even offering a $1 Million reward for it!

Former White House strategist-- Dr. Sebastian Gorka-- tweeted...."The 'nuclear' memo is just the beginning."

Distractions are everywhere to keep Congress from doing its primary job-- it seems-- which is to keep the wheels of government churning.

So, now everyone waits to see if anything will stop the countdown to a shutdown!